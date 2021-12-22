Winston-Salem man dies from injuries after being shot while driving

Jonathan Harold Samuels was in a car accident after being shot while driving on Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a call on Reynolds Boulevard about a car accident where they found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon.

Driver, Jonathan Harold Samuels, was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on Wednesday, according to police reports.

Investigators said evidence at the scene of the car crash showed that Samuels was shot at while driving, which caused him to crash the car he was in.

Winston-Salem police are still looking for the person responsible for Samuels’ death.

This investigation is ongoing.