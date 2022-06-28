Former detention officer arrested for bringing drugs to residents in the jail, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A former detention officer was arrested for bringing drugs to residents at Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to a media release.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Carmen Nicole Tillman of Salisbury gave marijuana to detention center residents. After an investigation, detectives said Tillman introduced a schedule VI controlled substance into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.
Tillman worked at the detention center from November 15, 2021, until she was fired Tuesday.
“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency. Even though it is disappointing and sad when one of [our] own breaks our trust, we will pursue truth and justice no matter what.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.
Tillman is facing a felony of providing contraband to an inmate. She received a $75,000 bond after meeting with the magistrate.
