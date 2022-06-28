Former detention officer arrested for bringing drugs to residents in the jail, deputies say

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency. Even though it is disappointing and sad when one of [our] own breaks our trust, we will pursue truth and justice no matter what.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.