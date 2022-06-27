Man and woman found dead at home with 2 kids inside unharmed in Mocksville

Police said the man was found in a yard and the woman was in a house.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is about how communities in the Triad are discussing the importance of curbing crime.

A man and woman were found dead at a house in Mocksville with two children unharmed inside Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office got a call about a disturbance on Junction Road around 10:21 a.m. A 911 caller told Davie County dispatchers that someone was shooting at her.

That's when dispatch heard a "loud disturbance" on the phone, but no one responded to them, according to deputies.

When Deputies arrived at the home, they found Justin Dewayne Goodman, 29, dead in the front yard and a 23-year-old woman dead in the house. Two children were also found safe inside the home.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 751-6238, email sheriff@dcsonc.com or submit information online.

