Two shot at Forsyth County apartment complex early Wednesday

Deputies said an argument led to the shooting in the parking lot.

RURAL HALL, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex.

Deputies received a call about a shooting at Woodbriar Apartments around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday.

They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and another person suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Forsyth County Emergency Services responded and reported that one person died and the second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released.