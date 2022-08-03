Two shot at Forsyth County apartment complex early Wednesday

RURAL HALL, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex.
Deputies received a call about a shooting at Woodbriar Apartments around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday.
They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and another person suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.
Forsyth County Emergency Services responded and reported that one person died and the second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Deputies discovered an argument led to the shooting in the apartment complex parking lot.
This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released.
Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office directly at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.