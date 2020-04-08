Limited bodycam video of John Neville's death to be released Wednesday morning

There are multiple videos of the events that captured different angles from a body camera, handheld camera, and fixed dormitory cameras. Two will be released.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A news conference was held Tuesday at noon to discuss the release of bodycam video of John Neville’s death.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. joined by Sean Neville held the conference in the press room of the Forsyth County Public Safety Center at 301 North Church Street in Winston-Salem.

Kimbrough addressed the order for limited release of body worn camera footage from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Key notes:

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. announced the part of town known as Four South will be renamed John E. Neville's Housing Unit upon the family's approval.

The video will be released Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Raliegh.

The family's attorney said protests are yet to be held that he and the family will participate in. He also, said they will take legal action against the county and Wellpath.

Kimbrough apologized several times to the family for Neville's death and acknowledged mistakes were made.

Kimbrough said he is proud to be sheriff at this time because he gets to be a part of change.

“John Neville’s death is tragic, but he did not die in vain. His death has served as a change agent, sparking conversations and changes in our agency, in our community, and throughout the state,” Kimbrough said in a news release.

A court order that outlined Forsyth County Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne’s ruling said there are multiple videos of the events that captured different angles from a body camera, handheld camera, and fixed dormitory cameras. Horne granted two of the videos to be released with limited redactions.

According to Horne’s order, FCSO legal counsel will be releasing the two specified videos directly to counsel Michael Tadych on Wednesday. The recordings will be available only to the plaintiffs listed in a petition through Tadych.

Neville’s family was initially against releasing the recordings and did not want other information about their father’s death released, according to the court order. However, the documents said the family later requested the videos be released to the public.

Neville, 57, died on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, four days after he was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail for a pending charge of assault on a female.

Five former Forsyth County Sheriff's Office detention officers and a nurse were charged early in the month with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.

The five detention center officers charged in Neville's death are:

Lavette M. Williams

Antonio M. Woodley

Edward J. Roussel

Christopher B. Stamper

Sarah E. Poole