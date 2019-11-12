GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have released a surveillance video of a drive-by shooting.

Police said the video captures the shooting as people in two cars fired their weapons while driving on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

It happened on November 15, as the drivers in a silver sedan and another light gold Range Rover shot at each other.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 373-1000.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

Archdale boy attacked by a stranger as he walked to the mailbox, mom says

Police identify woman accused of stealing donation jar from High Point restaurant

Randolph County woman nearly killed, 2 cars stolen and house ransacked

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE