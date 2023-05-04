Greensboro man sentenced to 25 years in connection to Four Seasons Mall shooting and drug trafficking

A judge said 36-year-old Lajauren Damitri Wimbush was sentenced to 25 years for multiple crimes including a shooting at the Four Seasons Mall.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, after pleading guilty to firearms charges connected to two Greensboro shootings and drug trafficking in the Middle District of North Carolina (MDNC), announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston.

Judge Hairston said 36-year-old Lajauren Damitri Wimbush pleaded guilty on November 10, 2022, in a combined plea agreement to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that Greensboro police responded to reports of a shooting at the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro during the holiday rush, on December 21, 2021, where they found a victim who had been shot multiple times. Mall security footage showed the exchange between the victim and the Wimbush in the parking lot of the mall.

Several 911 calls paint the scene of what happened outside of JCPenny in the parking lot of the mall just days before Christmas. You may remember the one WFMY News 2 viewer who told us they saw a woman throw three kids under a truck to take cover.

On January 6, 2022, an officer with GPD responded to reports of an aggravated assault at Motel 6 and found a victim who had been shot multiple times and beaten by Wimbush. Surveillance footage from the motel confirmed the victim’s account of events and showed Wimbush shooting at and attacking the victim.

Judge Hairston also said Wimbush was indicted in February 2022 for two separate incidents, one involving possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one in which he was charged with three counts of illegal firearm and/or ammunition possession by a felon.

Court documents also show Surry County Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant for a residence in Mount Airy in September 2020 where deputies found Wimbush and seized several bags of suspected methamphetamine from his car. During his arrest deputies said Wimbush claimed ownership of the bags.

The bags were later confirmed to contain methamphetamine by the State Crime Lab.

The cases were investigated by the Greensboro Police Department, Sury County Sheriff's Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cliff Barrett.

