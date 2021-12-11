Police: one person hurt in overnight shooting

Greensboro Police said one person was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before midnight Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive late Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before midnight.

One person was taken to the hospital in a personal car with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was available and police said the investigation is ongoing.