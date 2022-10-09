Greensboro shooting near US-29 seriously injuries one person

Officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 in the morning, Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US 29 after a call about shots fired.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the area is blocked off currently, as police investigate.

Police said Florida Street will be closed between Hooks Street and Marboro Drive. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen and motorists are asked to avoid this area.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.