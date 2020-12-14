Person critically injured in shopping center parking lot shooting, deputies say

Guilford Co. deputies found one person with a gunshot wound at a shopping center on Burlington Road in Whitsett Sunday night.

WHITSETT, N.C. — Guilford County deputies said a person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night.

Deputies were called to a shopping center parking lot in the 6400 block of Burlington Road in Whitsett around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

Once on scene a victim was located with serious injuries and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the victim in the shooting is in critical condition at the hospital as of Monday morning.

No other information about the shooting investigation or a possible suspect was released.