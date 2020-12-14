x
Winston-Salem man shot on apartment porch, police say

Police say 30-year-old Damon Loyd was shot Sunday night while standing on his back porch.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say someone shot a man standing on his apartment porch Sunday night. 

Officers were called to the apartment building on Bethabara Road around 7:15 p.m. 

First responders found 30-year-old Damon Trevor Loyd with a gunshot wound.

Loyd told investigators he was standing on the porch when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot. 

Police say Loyd was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injures. 

No one else was injured in the shooting. 

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

