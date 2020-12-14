Winston-Salem man shot on apartment porch, police say

Police say 30-year-old Damon Loyd was shot Sunday night while standing on his back porch.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say someone shot a man standing on his apartment porch Sunday night.

Officers were called to the apartment building on Bethabara Road around 7:15 p.m.

First responders found 30-year-old Damon Trevor Loyd with a gunshot wound.

Loyd told investigators he was standing on the porch when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot.

Police say Loyd was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injures.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.