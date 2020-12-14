Winston-Salem man shot on apartment porch, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say someone shot a man standing on his apartment porch Sunday night.
Officers were called to the apartment building on Bethabara Road around 7:15 p.m.
First responders found 30-year-old Damon Trevor Loyd with a gunshot wound.
Loyd told investigators he was standing on the porch when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot.
Police say Loyd was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injures.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.