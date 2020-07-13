Gunfire prompts investigation at Hanes Mall

Police were called around 3:40 p.m. after someone started shooting near the food court, according to investigators.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were detained Monday after shots were fired at Hanes Mall, officials said.

It is unknown if the two people who were taken into custody were the ones doing the shooting or what led to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.