Man gunned down at ATM in High Point sparks homicide investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is dead after being gunned down at an ATM early Monday morning, according to police reports.

Police said they got a call around 12:32 a.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon at the Snack Corner store on East Green Drive in High Point. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Rodney Rhoades with a bullet wound to his chest. They immediately attempted to save his life, but it was too late. Rhoades died on the scene.

Detectives said Mr. Rhoades was killed during an armed robbery at an exterior ATM while a friend was with him. The friend was left unharmed in this incident.

High Point police said they are looking for two suspects in connection with this deadly shooting. They believe both suspects are men between 18 and 25 years old. Both were carrying handguns and wearing hoodies.

This investigation is ongoing.