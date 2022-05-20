High Point man receives multi-year sentence for 2018 sexual assault

Terrance Carter was sentenced Friday for a sexual assault he committed in 2018.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man was sentenced to about 6.5 years in prison Friday for a 2018 sexual assault, according the High Point Police Department.

48-year-old Terrance Carter will serve between 77-158 months for second degree forcible sex offense. Carter must also register as a sex offender for 30 years as part of his sentence. He received the sentencing in Guilford County Superior Court.

Carter was arrested in 2020 in connection to a 2018 sexual assault. A 32-year-old told a police officer she was sexually assault in June 2018. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) kit was completed at a local hospital and given to law enforcement officials.

Detectives identified Carter as a suspect. He denied having sexual contact with the victim.

In April 2020, the detective working the case received a CODIS hit from the North Carolina state lab. Detective got a search warrant for Carter's DNA, which matched the sample found on the SANE kit. He was arrested a day after the detective got the CODIS hit.