REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says a hit-and-run involving a deputy's patrol car ended with the suspect being arrested, and the seizure of $120,000 worth of drugs.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reidsville. According to a release, Deputy Tyler Wiseman and K-9 Buttercup were on patrol when their vehicle was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Deputy Wiseman tried to stop the Jeep, but the driver took off. Authorities say the Jeep ended up crashing into a tractor-trailer on US-29 Bypass near McWalker Rd in Reidsville. Then, the driver got out of the Jeep and started to run away.

RELATED: Chase Reaches 120 mph, Ends in Crash on Railroad Tracks in Thomasville

The sheriff's office says Deputy Wiseman caught up to the suspect, and the suspect began to fight him. A Good Samaritan, who saw what was happening, stopped to help Deputy Wiseman get the suspect into custody.

Damon Jamont Blackwell was arrested after he was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. Investigators found 35 pounds of marijuana worth around $60,000, 3 pounds of cocaine worth around $60,000, and $4,500 in case inside his Jeep.

Blackwell faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and hit-and-run. He's in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

RELATED: Man Who Led Greensboro Police on Chase Leading to K-9 Officer's Death Arrested in Massachusetts

RELATED: Graham Man Arrested After Chase With Deputies Through Two Counties