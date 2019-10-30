DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies say they arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Detectives say around 3 am October 30, they tried to stop a man driving 97-mph in a 55-mph zone. But he just sped up and led officers on a high-speed chase through Thomasville.

At one point he was driving 120 mph in a 35-mph zone. That's when the car lost control and crashed onto railroad tracks, almost bringing the chase to an end.

He got out of the car and fled on foot but was caught near the crash scene.

29-year-old Diontae McNeair was arrested. He's facing multiple charges including reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, and stop sign violation.

