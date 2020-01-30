ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is offering 5,000 for more clues in an October murder last year in Halifax County.

27-year-old Christopher Jason-Wayne Monger was shot to death in the back in along Creekside Road in Roanoke Rapids.

Police say it appears Monger managed to get away from his shooter and drive himself to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

