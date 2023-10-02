7 arrested for illegal massage parlor operations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, other cities

Detectives arrested two women accused of operating illegal massage parlors. Five more people were arrested on prostitution charges.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Detectives arrested seven people accused of operating illegal massage parlors in several cities, including Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

At the beginning of 2023, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) said it began investigating complaints of illegal massage parlors operating out of Winston-Salem neighborhoods.

Detectives said two women - Li Huang, 49, and Chongmei Wei, 59 - owned the parlors in Winston-Salem. During further investigation, detectives said they found eight other parlors connected to Huang and Wei.

The parlors were found in the following cities:

2 in Gastonia, NC

1 in Indian Trail, NC

1 in Charlotte, NC

1 in Greensboro, NC

1 in Columbia, SC

2 in Rock Hill, SC

Huang and Wei were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Detectives said five other people connected to the illegal parlors were arrested on various prostitution charges.

Other arrests included:

Haiyan Chen, 52, charged with promoting prostitution

Zuying Liu, 60, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Liling Liang, 59, charged with promoting prostitution

Quilan Shen, 57, charged with promoting prostitution

Hsiang-Chai Lin, 56, charged with solicitation of prostitution

