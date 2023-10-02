7 arrested for illegal massage parlor operations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, other cities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Detectives arrested seven people accused of operating illegal massage parlors in several cities, including Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
At the beginning of 2023, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) said it began investigating complaints of illegal massage parlors operating out of Winston-Salem neighborhoods.
Detectives said two women - Li Huang, 49, and Chongmei Wei, 59 - owned the parlors in Winston-Salem. During further investigation, detectives said they found eight other parlors connected to Huang and Wei.
The parlors were found in the following cities:
- 2 in Gastonia, NC
- 1 in Indian Trail, NC
- 1 in Charlotte, NC
- 1 in Greensboro, NC
- 1 in Columbia, SC
- 2 in Rock Hill, SC
Huang and Wei were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and continuing a criminal enterprise.
Detectives said five other people connected to the illegal parlors were arrested on various prostitution charges.
Other arrests included:
- Haiyan Chen, 52, charged with promoting prostitution
- Zuying Liu, 60, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Liling Liang, 59, charged with promoting prostitution
- Quilan Shen, 57, charged with promoting prostitution
- Hsiang-Chai Lin, 56, charged with solicitation of prostitution
