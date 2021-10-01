Southwest High student charged in Snapchat threats against GCS campuses to appear in court Friday

Kayshaun Williams' attorney is expected to request a lower bond.

An 18-year-old student arrested last week for making threats on social media is set to appear in court Friday.

Kayshaun Williams is facing a charge of false reporting of mass violence on educational property after making a threat on Snapchat targeting five Guilford County schools. The threat displayed several guns, according to police.

Williams was arrested by High Point police late last month after the office received tips and information about the threat. The threat mentioned Southwest, Southern, Andrews, Southeast and Northeast high schools, according to officials.

Officers with the High Point Police Department said they started receiving calls from teachers, students and community members about the threat around 11 p.m. on Sept. 20.

This is Williams' first arrest as an adult.

He was taken to High Point Jail last week and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Williams' lawyer said the $250,000 bond is too high, and they plan to ask the courts for a lower bond.

“I understand the purpose of the court, the criminal justice system trying to deter that type of activity," said Jason Keith of Keith & Associates, Attorneys. However, given the nature of his lack of criminal history his cooperation, the fact he was involved in giving any information they requested, coming from a single-parent home, he's just a high school student who wants to go to the prom. That's an excessive bond.”