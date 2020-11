According to police, the suspect robbed the Dollar General on Hwy 64 West.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Police Departments is searching for a man accused of an armed robbery back on Nov. 1 in Lexington.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Dollar General located on Hwy 64 West.

Pictures posted by the police department via surveillance cameras, show the suspect wearing a scream mask.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400.