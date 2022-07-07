Man accused of running inside Greensboro Lowe's with gun appears in court

23-year-old Rayvon Barrett is facing several charges. The judge set his bond today at $15,000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New details are being shared about the frightening moments inside a Greensboro Lowe's Home Improvement store.

In the 911 calls, it appears to be someone who worked in the store was also trying to help others get out while on the phone with first responders.

Those descriptions helped police quickly make an arrest and get everyone out of the store safely.

No one was hurt. 23-year-old Rayvon Barrett is facing several charges, including going armed to the terror of people, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said they were able to arrest Barrett after getting calls from several people.

The judge set his bond at $15,000 dollars. According to arrest documents, police said Barrett willfully armed himself with a Glock 19 that had an extended magazine for the purpose of terrifying others in public.

In Thursday's court hearing, the judge said if Barrett did bond out, he is not allowed to inside any home improvement stores and must comply with Greensboro Police's electronic monitoring unit.