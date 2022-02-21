Man arrested at United Patriot Party demonstration in Graham

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said a man engaged in a verbal engagement with counter-protestors.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after exchanging words with a person during a protest in Graham, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were present at a rally hosted by the United Patriot Party of NC at the Historic County Courthouse to protest COVID-19 restrictions Saturday. The group had been granted permission to demonstrate from noon to 4 p.m.

During the event, deputies noticed someone walking across the street towards a small group of protestors, and they started a verbal disagreement. Sheriffs watched as the suspect argued with a protester. After exchanging words, the suspect tried to start a fight with counter-protesters as he raised his fists during the engagement.

Deputies identified the man as Thomas Jordan. They said because of his actions, sheriffs found a reason to arrest him.

Jordan was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.