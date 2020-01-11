Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Martinsville shooting

Deputies said the victim, Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23, was attending a party at 73 Rose Lane when an argument occurred which led to him being shot.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after shooting and killing a man in Martinsville Sunday morning.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23, was attending a party at 73 Rose Lane when an argument occurred which led to him being shot multiple times in the torso.

Deputies said that Gonzalez had been taken to the SOVAH Health Martinsville E.R. where he later died.

Demario Devonte Clark, 27, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Clark is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation, deputies said.