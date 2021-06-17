Man arrested in connection to 2019 High Point murder

On Wednesday, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Johnny Sewell in Alexandria, Louisiana.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested Johnny Demarcus Sewell, 26, of High Point for his involvement in connection to the 2019 murder of Cameron Owens, 23.

A warrant for First Degree Murder was obtained following the murder, but authorities said Sewell left the High Point, NC area after the incident.

Cameron Owens was shot to death back in May 2019 and investigators said his body was found in a car on Druid Street in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to police, those previously arrested for this homicide were J’Mariuis D Howze Jr, 23, of High Point, Justice S McLaurin, 26, of High Point, Iyanna M Brown, 26, of High Point, and Carrie V Graves, 27, of High Point.