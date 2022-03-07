19-year-old facing charges in connection with High Point shooting on Northpoint Avenue

High Point police arrested Lamontae Bethea in connection with the shooting death of Laqualius Little. Bethea is in jail under a million-dollar bond.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in High Point that happened last week, according to police reports.

The High Point detectives were able to find and arrest Lamontae Bethea with the help of the U.S. Marshalls Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Bethea is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Northpoint Avenue at an Apartment on March 2.

Officers found Laqualius Little shot to death at the back of the apartments at this location.

Bethea is currently behind bars at the High Point jail with more than a million-dollar bond.

He is facing the following charges:

Homicide

Probation violation

Injury to property