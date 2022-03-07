x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

19-year-old facing charges in connection with High Point shooting on Northpoint Avenue

High Point police arrested Lamontae Bethea in connection with the shooting death of Laqualius Little. Bethea is in jail under a million-dollar bond.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in High Point that happened last week, according to police reports. 

The High Point detectives were able to find and arrest Lamontae Bethea with the help of the U.S. Marshalls Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Bethea is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Northpoint Avenue at an Apartment on March 2.

Officers found Laqualius Little shot to death at the back of the apartments at this location.

Bethea is currently behind bars at the High Point jail with more than a million-dollar bond. 

He is facing the following charges:

  • Homicide 
  • Probation violation
  • Injury to property 

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android

Related Articles

In Other News

US-52 shooting leaves 2 dead