Crime

Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem

This is the 9th homicide for 2023 as compared to 4 homicides during this same time last year.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. 

Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. 

Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35, shot in a parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Winston-Salem detectives began investigating the area and discovered that a fight between Williams and another person happened in the parking lot which led to the shooting. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

