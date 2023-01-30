Vigil held for man killed on Lynhaven Dr. in Greensboro

Family and Friends gathered Monday to honor the life of Kalup 'KK' Maynard during a candlelight vigil in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man.

26-year-old Kalup '"KK" Maynard died after a shooting on Lynhaven Drive Saturday.

Family and Friends gathered Monday to remember Maynard.

WFMY News crews were in attendance as those who knew Maynard came to honor his life.

