Man dies following shooting outside Eden convenience store

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are investigating after a shooting outside AK Mart on Washington Street left a man dead.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a weapons call saying a person had been shot in the AK Mart parking lot.

After arriving, police found James Ray Watkins, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said officers started lifesaving measures on scene.

Investigators said Watkins died at the scene.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

