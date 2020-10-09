Man facing animal cruelty charges after deputies find dead dog

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about someone dragging a dog behind a vehicle in the 1000 Block of Hill Rd.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges on September 4 in Davidson County.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about someone dragging a dog behind a vehicle in the 1000 Block of Hill Rd. A vehicle description was given of a green Ford Explorer missing the passenger side mirror.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle driving north on HWY 109 and identified the driver as Laurance Brandon Boyles. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a second squad unit arrived on the scene to help handle the traffic stop due to Boyles having warrants.

Deputies were able to find the dead dog in the 700 block of Hill Rd. The dog was bagged and taken to the Davidson County Animal Shelter according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.