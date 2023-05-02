Man found dead on Barry Street in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police are investigating the murder of William Bell Jr., who was found shot to death on Barry Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot to death in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Winston-Salem officers said they received a call about a shooting on the 400th block of Barry Street. When police arrived they found 69-year-old William Bell Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was dead when they arrived at the scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.