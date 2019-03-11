WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Sunday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting happened in the 900 block of N. Cleveland Ave around 2:16 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man lying on the ground dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex from a gunshot wound. Police say there was an argument in the parking lot and then gunfire was heard.The four suspects left the scene in a white 4 door passenger vehicle, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation revealed the suspects range in age from 20-30 years old. No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at ((336) 773-7700.

