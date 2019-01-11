GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the death of another teen in High Point.

Back in early October, police say a car pulled up on the corner of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads and fired about 30 shots killing 17-year-old.

The teen arrested is a 15-year-old gang member, according to police. Law enforcement says they're doing everything they can to punish gang violence but they need their communities' help.

There's no exact warning model for parents and family members to look for. But according to the police, some possible risk factors for gang activity are the following:

Poor academic performance

Increased conflict at home and at school

Frequent disciplinary action

Tattoos that could be drawings or the real thing

Drawing or sketching graffiti on notebooks, desks, or walls

Extensive use of sign languages

None of these alone mean your child is involved in a gang. But multiple ones may mean that they're at risk.

So what can you do?

Know who your child associates with. Meet their friends and their friends' parents.

Talk to your kids in positive ways. Gang activity is often sought out by kids looking to belong.

Set limits. Unacceptable behavior will become acceptable if you allow it.

Set curfews. Tweens and teens don't need to be out on the streets late at night.

Monitor their media and social media consumption. Take note of what your kids are watching and listening to and you might be able to catch them



Following your child on social media can seem difficult. But it's not impossible. We've got some easy ways to do it. Click here to read it.



And to see Greensboro Police's full guide click here.

