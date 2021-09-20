Man found shot to death in yard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was found shot to death Monday afternoon.
Police said Nicolas McGregor, 23, was found around noon lying on the front lawn of a house on East Davidson Avenue. Police are investigating and have not released any more details at this time.
If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.