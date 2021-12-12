Police: man seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public's help after a person was hurt during a hit-and-run Saturday night.
Police said just before 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police said that's where they found a 61-year-old man who had been hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they believe a silver passenger car was involved, which left the scene.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for anyone with any information to call the police department at 336-773-7700.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Anonymous tips, videos, and photos can be sent to police using the 'Text-A-Tip Program' at 336-276-1717.