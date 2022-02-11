Man found shot dead on sidewalk in Winston-Salem

Police found Laruin Crockett shot to death on the sidewalk.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police found a man shot to death on a sidewalk Thursday night. Now, they're searching for who pulled the trigger.

Detectives said someone fired shots from at least one vehicle speeding through the area of E. 14th Street and N. Patterson Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the gunfire struck 46-year-old Lariun Crockett, who they found unresponsive on the sidewalk. EMS tried to save his life but pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is the fifth homicide in Winston-Salem so far in 2022, compared to three homicides for the same timeframe in 2021.

If you have information that can help lead to the arrest of Mr. Crockett's killer, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.