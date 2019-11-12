SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting up a car and robbing the driver.

According to a release, deputies responded to a home on Patterson Road in Snow Camp around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A 911 caller said Billy Joe Garner shot at him.

When deputies got there, they found a red car with bullet holes in the front. The victim told deputies that Garner rammed his car, shot at him with a semi-automatic rifle, and robbed him. Deputies say the victim was not hurt.

Garner took off before deputies arrived.

Garner has active warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, discharge a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If you have seen Billy Garner, call 911.

