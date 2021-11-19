Man wanted accused of shooting in domestic incident in Eden, police say

Police said Jaqueal Raquan Berger, 23, is wanted charged with attempted first-degree murder.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police said they arrested two people but are looking for a third in connection with a shooting early Friday morning.

Police said Jaqueal Raquan Berger, 23, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and is facing other charges.

Investigators said the victim was shot in their home on Riverview Street. Someone told police that a man broke into their house and shot a man inside. Officers said while in the area, they noticed a white Nissan Altima speeding on Riverside Drive. They tried to stop the vehicle, but it led to a pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped on Highway 14. Police said a person in the vehicle ran away. Officers arrested the driver and another person in the car. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated in trauma care but is in stable condition.

Police said the shooting was a domestic-related incident. They later identified Berger and said he’s charged with the following:

1 count: Attempted First Degree Murder (F)

1 count: Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury (F)

1 count: Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill (F)

1 count: First Degree Burglary (F)

Amanda Hopkins Carter, 42, of Eden was arrested and charged with the following:

1 count: Operate a motor vehicle while fleeing/attempt to elude law enforcement (F)

1 count: Reckless driving to endanger persons/property (M)

1 count: Fail to stop at steady red light (I)

Carter was placed in jail on a $5,000 secured bond. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 23.