Two men injured, homes damaged during Winston-Salem shooting

Officers responded to Salem Springs Court just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the suspect's involved in an early morning shooting.

Police responded to 4165 Salem Springs Court around 12:55am Wednesday.

Officers found two people at the scene who said a group started firing at them while they were sitting in the car.

The two men injured were not shot, but sustained injuries when glass shattered in their car.

The victims told police they did not know why they would be targeted by the shooters.

Several nearby homes were also hit by gunfire during the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

The two men were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as three men who left the scene in a gold colored sedan.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.