VIDEO: Marco's pizza robbed at gunpoint on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man robbed a Marco's Pizza on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police department said a man with a white T-shirt around his face walked inside Marcos, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register.

Marco's Pizza gave WFMY News 2 a surveillance video of the incident.

Police said the suspect left the restaurant with an unknown amount of money and was last seen running away.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

