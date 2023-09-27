Loved ones push for answers in Greensboro business owner’s unsolved murder

Mark Freedman was killed outside his restaurant in November of 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for justice continues for Greensboro chef Mark Freedman who police said was gunned down nearly three years ago outside his own restaurant.

Mark's long-time friend Serenna Linnell said even though some of his family lives out of state they're not giving up.

"His fiancé is here his sister lives in Seattle and his brother In New York," Linelle said. "It brings them comfort that their brother and husband are gone but we're here to help find who killed him to make this right."

Linnell and others who adored Mark gathered near Dolley Madison Road where he was killed to pass out flyers and try to get answers.

"Letting the people know a murder occurred close, right across the street," Linnell said. "Maybe they saw something or maybe they remember something."

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department joined in on the walk. Chief John Thompson said his detectives take every unsolved murder personal.

"Coming together as a community like out here tonight can help the family heal and bring closure even though the case hasn't been closed," Thompson said.

Wednesday's gathering was part of Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence's monthly walk to bring awareness to victims of homicides.

Please share this post on the increased reward for Mark Freedman's Crimestopper case. It has been a year and we need answers. Also, watch or record Julie Luck's story on Mark tonight on News2 at 11 PM. Posted by Mark's Angel Foundation on Friday, November 5, 2021

Tonya Cuthbertson is the organization's founder.

"Crime and violence is everywhere and I'm sick and tired of it," Cuthbertson said. "That's why I do these walks for families who need help, love and support."

Chief Thompson said their department is working with the Bureau of Justice to get more homicides solved.

"We went through an evaluation of our fatal and non-fatal shootings. It's called the National Case Closed Project," Thompson said. "It brings in best practices and recommendations. Now that we have our report we're going to go forward with a lot of those recommendations."

Chief Thompson said Greensboro is below the national average when it comes to solving cold cases.

He said that a spike in homicides has investigators drowning in cases.

Anyone with a tip is encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers.

The loved ones of Mark Freedman created Mark's Angel Foundation to honor his memory and raise funds to make the community safer.