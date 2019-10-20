Wilmington police confirm they are investigating crimes against men in the downtown area that could have began as far back as January 2018, with some of the men reporting being sexually assaulted.

CBS Affiliate WWAY says Wilmington Police released those new details about the crimes on Wednesday afternoon. The station says this comes two days after they initially announced an investigation into assaults near downtown area bars.

Police say so far 11 men have reported been assaulted. Four of them may have been sexually assaulted. Seven of the victims were military personnel. The challenge with investigating these assaults is that several of the initial reports came in listed as a misdemeanor crimes with limited information such as breaking and entering and larceny from a person, police told the station.

Police say the date and time of the crimes was also sporadic. There was a four month lag time between some incidents, and crime scene locations and other details are limited due to the condition of the victims at the time the incidents happened.

WWAY say they've requested the incident reports related to these crimes, but police say they are temporarily withholding the public copies of these reports at this time. Patrols have been increased in the downtown area and police say they have actively been working with state and federal partners to conduct their investigation.

Investigators are urging anyone who drink in public establishments to exercise caution, travel in groups, don’t leave drinks unattended, don’t drink and drive and never leave a bar with a stranger.

If you have any information about assaults in the downtown area call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 531-9845.

