Offender found dead in Randolph Co. Detention Center, deputies say

The offender was found unresponsive by staff members during routine medical checks.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An offender at the Randolph County Detention Center was found unresponsive by the staff on July 18, according to a press release.

Shortly after 9 a.m., detention center staff and medical staff found them unresponsive during routine medical checks. Medical staff members performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The offender was taken to a hospital where staff said they were dead.

The North Carolina SBI was notified, and the Criminal Investigations Division as they investigate this death.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy where investigators said the offender had several heart-related issues but the cause of death was not determined.

This investigation is ongoing pending the final results of the autopsy.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.