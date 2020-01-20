KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Witnesses tell our sister station - WCNC in Charlotte - that a high school wrestling match went wrong when a parent charged a student wrestler during the match.

Video obtained by WFMY News 2 shows the aftermath of the hit - as several parents jumped in to break up the incident.

The witness told WCNC that the man charged the student-athlete who was wrestling his son. WCNC reports Kannapolis Police have identified the man as Barry Lee Jones of Harrisburg.

Police say Jones was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The student he's accused of assaulting attends Southeast Guilford High School. Police tell WCNC said the student was not hurt during the incident.

Barry Lee Jones

Kannapolis Police

