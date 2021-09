The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found shot Wednesday in Greensboro.

Police were called just after 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of Woodmere Drive for an aggravated assault.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.