Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro

Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police.

Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for to be treated for a serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.