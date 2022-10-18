x
Crime

Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro

Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. 

Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for to be treated for a serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing. 

