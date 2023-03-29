Woman shot in the chest after wielding a 'pogo stick' during a fight, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said a fight broke out on Stoney Glen Circle between several people before a woman holding a pogo stick charged at a suspect who shot her.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot in the chest after arming herself with a large metal "pogo stick" during a fight in a Winston-Salem parking lot Wednesday night, according to police.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), a fight broke out between "several males and females" at 636 Stoney Glen Circle.

During the fight, police said a 29-year-old woman armed herself with the "pogo stick" and charged the 21-year-old suspect. That's when the suspect shot the 29-year-old victim in the chest in self-defense, according to police.

By the time police arrived, the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

No charges are being issued at this time based on the initial findings, report police.

One spent shell casing, a Ruger 9mm handgun, and the infamous "Pogo Stick" were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call WSPD, call Crime Stoppers, or fill out a Crime Stoppers Tip Form online.

