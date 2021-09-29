Police identify man found dead on Railroad Street in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police identified the man they found dead on Railroad Street Tuesday.
They identified him as Deykwon Gilmore, 18, of Burlington.
Police arrived at the 800 block of Railroad St on the east side of Burlington at about 10:45 in the morning. When they arrived, detectives found a man they believe had been shot to death. The immediate cause of death is under investigation.
If you have any information related to this crime call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or the Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.