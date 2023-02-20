HRPD: Potential murder in Haw River

One man was shot and killed, another injured.

HAW RIVER, N.C. — One man was shot and killed, another injured, in Haw River on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Haw River Police Department got the call about possible shots fired during a home invasion.

After arrival, police found Ervin Lee Jones, 57, who had died from his gunshot wound. The second victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as serious but stable condition.

Police have determined this wasn't a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Haw River Police Department or Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers.

