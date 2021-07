Police said 38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy was shot and killed outside of a Speedway on West Fairfield Road on July 3.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police need help identifying two people they say are persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police released surveillance images of the two people at the store and are trying to identify them.