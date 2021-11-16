2 people hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man and a woman were both hit by a car Tuesday night.
Police said the driver, Alejandro Bernal, 24, struck both Dwight Reaves, 63, and Angela Reynolds, 57 who were both in the road on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said both Reaves and Reynolds sustained serious injures and were both taken to the hospital.
Police have not said at this time if the driver will be charged.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.