2 people hit by car in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said both the people hit by the driver have serious injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man and a woman were both hit by a car Tuesday night.

Police said the driver, Alejandro Bernal, 24, struck both Dwight Reaves, 63, and Angela Reynolds, 57 who were both in the road on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said both Reaves and Reynolds sustained serious injures and were both taken to the hospital.

Police have not said at this time if the driver will be charged.